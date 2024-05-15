CHS girls tennis ranked first in state

Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis remains undefeated as they head into the postseason.

They are ranked No. 1 in the state after a 6-3 win over No. 4 ranked Utica Eisenhower last Thursday.

The win over Eisenhower followed a banner weekend in Holland where Clarkston girls played 24 matches and only lost two, May 3.

Other notable wins for the Wolves include Detroit Country Day, Birmingham Seaholm, Ann Arbor Skyline, Troy, Rochester, and Lake Orion.

“It’s difficult to put into words how proud I am of these girls and of this team,” said Mary Jo Colonna, head coach. “How do I individually highlight players when everyone of them steps up over and over again? Whether it’s in a tough match or an easy match, they continue to display a level of sportsmanship and maturity rarely seen at this age. Their commitment to each other is beyond admirable, and I’m incredibly excited for these next few weeks of fantastic, competitive tennis.”

Next for the Wolves is the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Tennis Regional meet at Clarkston High School on Thursday, beginning at 9 a.m.

—Nikole Carlson Hartzell

Clarkston Girls Tennis starts the postseason this week hosting the regional meet on Thursday. Photo: Provided by Nikole Carlson Hartzell