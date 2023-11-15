CHS runners wrap season on speedway

BROOKLYN, Mich. — The Wolves finished the fall season during the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 State Finals at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday.

The Clarkston Boys Cross Country team finished in eighth place out of 28 teams with 294 points.

The Wolves had four runners finish in the top 100. Senior Bryce Nowik finished in 44th place in the time 15:58.3; junior Cayden DeGrendel, 48th, 16:00.5; senior Andrew Floros, 64th, 16:12.8; and sophomore Ryan Barnes, 80th, 16:20.6. Junior Jaxson Nowik finished in the time of 16:49.6 and junior Joshua Ellingsworth, 17:11.6.

The top five teams were Northville in first place with 128 points; Brighton, second, 141; Grand Haven, third, 187; Kalamazoo Central, fourth, 193; and Canton, fifth, 253.

The Clarkston Girls Cross Country team finished in 25th place with 539 points.

The Wolves had one runner finish in the top 100 with senior Anna Reineck in 71st place in the time of 19:19.1. Freshman Addison Brigham finished in the time of 20:07.9; freshman Avery DeGrendel, 20:08; sophomore Sydney Fischer, 20:30.3; freshman Logan Robison, 21:11.3; and sophomore Ava Danielson, 21:43.7.

The top five girls teams were Romeo in first place with 65 points; Ann Arbor Pioneer, second, 126; Holland West Ottawa, third, 186; Brighton, fourth, 189; and Saline, fifth, 202. ~WRP