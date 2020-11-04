CHS spikers head into district playoffs ruling the OAA Red

The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team finished the regular season as OAA Red League Champions.

The Wolves finished the regular season with two quads last week.

They went 2-1 on Thursday in a quad against Grand Blanc, Lakeland/Milford and Saline.

They defeated Grand Blanc, 2-0, 25-18 and 25-8. Claire Nowicki had eight kills. Emery Kuebler had four aces and 19 assists. Summer Jidas had three aces and 12 digs.

They lost their match against Saline, 1-2, taking the second game, 25-15. Saline won the first game, 25-23 and last game, 15-13.

Nowicki had 14 kills and ten digs. Paige Giehtbrock had seven kills and ten digs. Jidas had 14 digs. Elizabeth Adams and Sydney Hasenfratz had three blocks each.

The Wolves also went 2-0 over Lakeland/Milford, 25-10 and 25-13. Nowicki had ten kills. Jidas had seven digs. Nowicki, Adams, Hasenfratz and Madison McGraw had three blocks each.

Clarkston went 3-0 in a quad, Oct. 27.

They won their match against Birmingham Seaholm, 25-7 and 25-18. Nowicki had six kills and six digs. Geihtbrock had eight kills. Hasenfratz had six kills. Jidas had nine digs. Shay Bordine had 12 assists and Kuebler had ten assists.

They went 2-0 against Macomb Dakota, 25-17 and 25-22. Nowicki had five kills and seven digs. Giehtbrock had five kills and six digs. McGraw had five kills. Hasenfratz had four blocks. Jidas had seven digs and Kuebler had 13 assists.

The Wolves defeated Fenton, 2-0, 25-16 and 25-10. Nowicki had seven kills. Hasenfratz had five blocks. Jidas had seven digs and Kuebler had 11 assists.

Clarkston (24-8, 6-1 OAA Red) plays in the Division 1 District 5 semifinals against Holly on Wednesday.

The winner moves on to the district finals on Thursday. Both games are at 7 p.m. at Holly High School.

The winner plays in the regional semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Stoney Creek, 5 p.m.