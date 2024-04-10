CJH student accused of domestic terrorism for school threat

Clarkson Junior High School went into secure mode last Thursday after a threatening note was found in one of the school’s bathrooms. The threat was ultimately deemed non-credible and student’s resumed their day as normal. Photo by Wendi Reardon Price.

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — A student at Clarkston Junior High School was named last week in an Oakland County juvenile court petition with domestic terrorism for threatening to “shoot up” the school.

The 15-year-old girl was detained by police the morning of April 4 after a note was discovered in a bathroom at the school.

According to police, a male student discovered a message written on a paper towel in a bathroom that threatened to “shoot up” the school. The student informed school officials of his discovery who then notified the school resource officer. Students and staff were in secure mode for about an hour while sheriff’s deputies searched the building to determine the credibility of the threat.

“This particular threat was deemed to be non-credible, but we will always fully investigate and seek to hold the perpetrator accountable,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release. “I appreciate the work and diligence of our team.”

The investigation of the student in question revealed that she did not have access to a firearm and her parents did not own any firearms.

Classes continued and students were dismissed from school at the normal time.

The female student is currently being held in Oakland County Children’s Village and will remain there until a hearing on April 18.

A request for the girl to be placed on a tether was denied last week during a hearing where a juvenile court referee determined the girl was a flight risk and a danger to society, the report states. — M.K.