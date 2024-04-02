Clarkston boys lacrosse holds cornhole fundraiser this Saturday, April 6

Clarkston boys lacrosse teams are hosting a cornhole fundraiser at Oakland Yard on April 6 from 6-9 p.m.

There will be professional and social brackets.

The professional bracket will have awards of cash prizes.

There will also be gift baskets and 50/50 raffles during the event. Food will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

Registration is at http://www.oaklandyard.com/fundraisers/hsblacrosse. — W.R.P.