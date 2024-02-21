Clarkston Cheer onto regionals

ORION TWP. — Clarkston finished in third place during the MHSAA Division 1 Competitive Cheer District 6 meet at Lake Orion High School last Friday.

The Clarkston Varsity Competitive Cheer team scored a total of 765.70 points during three rounds. They also broke the school record in round two with a score of 225.40.

Lake Orion finished in first place with a total of 784.02 points; Romeo, second, 777.96; and Anchor Bay, fourth, 746.04.

The top four teams advance to the Division 1 Regional 1 competition at Hartland High School this Saturday, 10 a.m.

The Wolves finished the regular season second out of seven varsity teams at the Mardi Gras Invite at Oxford High School, Feb. 10. -WRP