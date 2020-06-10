Clarkston Community Schools: Public hearing on 2020-21 district budget

CLARKSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROPOSED 2020-2021 BUDGET

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 5:00 pm., the Board of Education of Clarkston Community Schools will hold a Virtual public hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2020-2021 budget.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86348669573

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +13126266799,86348669573#

or +19292056099, 86348669573#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number

based on your current location):

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or

+1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or

+1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 863 4866 9573

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kelQzulgbO

The Board may not adopt its proposed 2020-2021 budget until after a public hearing. A copy of the proposed 2020-2021 budget will be available for public inspection beginning at 8:00 am, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at https://www.clarkston.k12.mi.us

The proposed 2020-2021 budget for Clarkston Community Schools will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Steve Hyer, Secretary