Clarkston Community Schools: PUBLIC TAX HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC TAX HEARING

CLARKSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 6:45 p.m.,

the Board of Education of Clarkston Community Schools will hold a Virtual public

hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2020-2021 property tax millage rate.

Join with Google Meet

meet.google.com/ybo-qrss-qgc

Join by phone

‪1 402-433-0143‬ PIN: ‪438 199 180‬#

The Board may not adopt its proposed 2020-2021 property tax millage rate until after a public hearing.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the 2020-2021 budget will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Steve Hyer, Secretary