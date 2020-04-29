Clarkston Community Schools: PUBLIC TAX HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC TAX HEARING
CLARKSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 6:45 p.m.,
the Board of Education of Clarkston Community Schools will hold a Virtual public
hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2020-2021 property tax millage rate.
Join with Google Meet
meet.google.com/ybo-qrss-qgc
Join by phone
1 402-433-0143 PIN: 438 199 180#
The Board may not adopt its proposed 2020-2021 property tax millage rate until after a public hearing.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the 2020-2021 budget will be a subject of this hearing.
This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.
Steve Hyer, Secretary