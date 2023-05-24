Clarkston girls tennis squad back to states

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis team is returning to the state championship for the third consecutive year after qualifying during regionals on Thursday.

The Wolves finished in second place in the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Tennis Regional 7 at White Lake Lakeland with 26 points. They were only one point shy of first place which was won by Bloomfield Hills with 27 points.

Sophomore Charlotte Partchenko remained undefeated taking first place in Singles No. 4. Wins were over Lake Orion’s Elena Olejnik, 6-0, 6-0; Rochester Adams’ Christina Arthurs, 6-1, 6-1; and Bloomfield Hills’ Jennifer Wojcik, 6-2, 6-2, putting her current record is 23-0.

Doubles ruled for Clarkston with three teams bringing home first place on their courts. Sophomores Kate Ketzler and Ginger Robinson finished first on Doubles No. 2. They had wins over Lake Orion’s Iris Par and Addison Rybak, 6-0, 6-0; West Bloomfield’s Shino Ohta and Charlotte Brager, 6-0, 6-0; and Bloomfield Hills’ Natalie Petrucci and Nisha Singhi, 6-3, 6-1, putting their current record of 17-2.

Sophomore Ava Henkel and freshman Lana Sloan on Doubles No. 3 defeated Oxford’s Emily Herron and Maya Derey, 6-0, 6-0; Rochester Adams’ Nikki Levine and Niki Srikrishna, 6-0, 6-0; and Bloomfield Hills’ Eleni Stravropolules and Nyla Holiman, 6-2, 6-0 for first place, putting their record, 14-4.

Sophomore Abby Finnerty and senior Kendall Woodward on Doubles No. 4 defeated Lake Orion’s Meghan Marlette and Paige Weid, 6-0, 6-1; Rochester Adams’ Sofia Biermann and Alissa Shen, 6-0, 6-2; and Bloomfield Hills’ Evelyn and Emma Kalaydjian, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4 for first place, putting their record 17-5.

Junior Katarina Fisher finished in second place in Singles No. 3. with wins over Lakeland’s Mariona Escofet Josa, 6-0, 6-1; and Rochester Adams’s Elisa Benedict, 6-2, 6-1, putting her record 18-5.

The Doubles No. 1 team with senior Maddy Gurn and junior Lauren Sielinski also finished in second place. They defeated Waterford United’s Emily Schmidt and Alyssa Albrecht, 2-0, 2-0 default; and Rochester Adams’ Qingqing Ouyang and Kelly Cho, 6-3, 6-2, putting their record 11-5.

The Wolves head to the state finals in Holland, June 2-3. The meet is held at Hope College and Holland Christian High School. ~Wendi Price