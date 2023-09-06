Clarkston Golf top of the green

The Wolves opened the fall season with top finishes on the green.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf finished in second place at the Twin Lake Invitational, Aug. 24.

Senior Alexandria LeCureux led the team finishing in third place, hitting a 76.

Rochester finished in first place with 310, and Clarkston finished with 344 for second. The top five teams also included Cranbrook Kingswood in third place, 347; Troy, fourth, 355; and Lake Orion, 360.

They finished the Lady Falcon Invite in third place with a 359, Aug. 21.

Medalists were LeCureux in eighth place with 82, and junior Lauren Fishtahler in 11th place, 84.

The top five teams included Rochester in first place with 321; Rochester Adams, second, 335; Troy, fourth, fourth, 361; and Cranbrook, fifth, 362.

They competed in their first tournament at the Hartland Invitational on Aug. 18 where they finished in second place. They finished with a 348. LeCureux took first place for individuals with a 76. Senior Jane Sorensen finished in 12th place with a 88.

The top five teams included Rochester in first place with a 338; South Lyon, third, 357; Mercy and Oxford, tied for fourth, 367.

The Wolves opened the season with a match against Rochester on August 16, which they lost by two strokes.

Clarkston competes against Troy at Pine Knob Golf Club today, September 6. They head to the Farmington Invite this Friday and the Troy Colts Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 12. ~Wendi Price