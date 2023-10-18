Clarkston graduate honored with award from CMU

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

MOUNT PLEASANT — Abbey Tolmie proudly accepted the Dick Enberg Scholar Athlete Award for 2023 during Central Michigan University’s football game against Eastern Michigan University, Sept. 30.

“It was super fun,” said Tolmie, a 2020 graduate of Clarkston High School and current senior student-athlete at CMU. “I got to celebrate with my family and friends. My grandma and grandpa came from Canada – that was pretty special. With the border closing during COVID they missed a lot.”

She added CMU did a really great job with the presentation.

“I was really thankful for all of the effort they put in to make it really special for me,” Tolmie said. “I would really like to thank my parents, my grandparents and my sister, Keira. Also, my coaches and teammates here at CMU, they are my whole world and my rock. I really love their support. I really like to thank them and the impact they have in my life because I couldn’t do it without them.”

The Dick Enberg Scholar Athlete Award is given annually to a student-athlete who has a grade point average of 3.20 or higher, has performed with distinction in their sport and is considered a team leader.

Tolmie, who is majoring in exercise science and kinesiology, plays softball for CMU.

“It all around represents the work I have put in,” Tolmie said. “It’s really quite an honor. I love CMU. I feel so blessed to be a Chippewa. It’s been such a fun time. When you are a freshman you don’t think anything like this is going to come out of all your hard work, you just do it for the person next to you whether it’s your teammates, coaches, and just trying to get a little bit better every day so you can be the best version of yourself in every aspect you are doing. I just feel so grateful and honored. It felt really good to be celebrated, but I know not all that doesn’t come without my teammates and my coaches. It just felt really special for me, but also CMU softball as well. It was pretty great.”

Tolmie has received many accolades leading up to her senior year – she is three-time All-Mid-American Conference selection, a two-time Academic All-MAC honoree, and an Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar who has posted a 4.0 grade point average for six consecutive semesters, earning the President’s Award. She has accumulated approximately 1,000 patient care hours.

She is three-year starter in the outfield with a .361 career batting average (191 hits in 528 at-bats), 47 RBIs and 106 runs.

Tolmie added the award doesn’t just reflect her contributions to the team on the field but what she does for her team off the field as well.

“It also shows the leadership opportunities I have gained becoming an upperclassman,” she shared. “Not only leading by example, but now I am able to lead others in another way by lifting them up and bringing them closer to the standard we have on our team. I am really grateful for having the coaches that I have because they have really instilled that in us. They want us to be better people leaving the program then we were coming in. Leaving it better than you found it and creating a legacy here. I think that was the ultimate thing to represent my purpose here.

The goal for Tolmie’s last softball season is to help the team win the MAC championship and make it to the NCAA championship.

“I would love to walk away from my last year with a ring more than anything,” she said. “But personally, the biggest thing I want to contribute to Team 46, which this is the 46th team of CMU softball, we call ourselves the year. The biggest thing is just build relationships that last forever. You don’t get to redo college and you do get to redo something as special as being part of a collegiate team. We pour so much of our heart and our effort and ourselves into this program.

“I think just building each other up and creating relationships and a foundation for the program that will carry on after I am gone. It’s not all about me. It’s not all about one person on this team, it’s all about the program and moving it in a positive direction and all together. If I can be remembered by my teammates on how I make them feel. By building others up and bringing them towards a common goal and improve them on every aspect not just on the softball field would be something I am working toward that because I care about it and care about the girls I am around every single day. I hope I can show them what it means to be a Chippewa leader.”

Tolmie added the Clarkston community and Clarkston Community Schools were great to help her succeed at CMU.

She shared not just the AP classes and varsity sports but the teachers and coaches who have followed her journey have been great.

“Like Coach (Don) Peters has reached out to me throughout my journey even though he doesn’t coach there anymore,” she said. “People stuck around for the ride and are there cheering you on. Wherever you go from Clarkston just go out and be great. Build yourself up and build others up. Be a light in the world. It reflects back on Clarkston because you will always be from there. Doing your best, being yourself.”

From left, Keira Tolmie, Abbey Tolmie and Tangela Cheatham, Central Michigan University Deputy Athletic Director and SWA (Sport Administrator: Women’s Basketball and Softball. Photo: Jasper Warner/CMU Athletics