Clarkston hockey players selected for Team Michigan

Clarkston Varsity Hockey players senior Evan Adams, junior Kyle Lynch and junior Ron Wade were chosen for Team Michigan.

Team Michigan represents the finest high school hockey players to compete in the CCM National Invitational Tournament (NIT). The 2024 CCM Boys NIT at Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth, MN, April 25-28.

Adams was selected for the senior squad while Wade and Lynch will play with the junior squad.

The tourney features the best high school talent from Minnesota, Colorado, Michigan, North Dakota and Wisconsin. They will play a round robin matchup, with the top two teams going head-to-head for the championship. Last season, Michigan was the top finisher and has been in the finals four times in the last ten years.

It is one of the top destinations for junior, college and professional scouts. It is one of the most attended events for Junior A, college and NHL scouts held in the US.

Accompanying the three Wolves is Clarkston Varsity Hockey Head Coach Nathan Bryer, who was the 2022-23 High School Hockey Coach of the Year. He joins Rick Godwa of Hartland and Kyle Sagotta of Saline, for both the senior and junior squads.

“I am very honored and privileged to have been invited to help coach the team,” Bryer said. “It is some very exceptional talent and showcases just how good our Michigan high school players really are.” – Jack Leech