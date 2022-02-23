Clarkston hockey team off to regional round

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Icers are gearing up for playoffs as they play Hartland in the MHSAA Division 2 Ice Hockey Regional 12 Semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23

“We are playing a very good Hartland team,” said Clarkston Varsity Hockey Head Coach Nathan Bryer. “We have our work cut out for us. Like we have said all year with this group, we can beat any team on any given day. We just have to make that choice we are going to be good today.”

He added when the team plays good, they have all the players on the same page.

“When we are getting full efforts out of everyone we are right there,” said Bryer. “It’s a tall task because they are good team and historically a very good program. I think when we play the way we should and we have all 24 guys pulling on the rope in the same direction you never know. We can do something special.”

The Wolves finished the regular season 7-17-1 overall record and 3-7 in the OAA Red.

“It’s a win/lose sport and we have been on the losing end a lot lately,” Bryer said. “But I do think as a group we are doing a lot of the right things and we are making strides forward. Like we talked about at the beginning of the year with this team we have a fairly new team this year. We knew it was going to be a process. There has been a lot of good and a lot of guys developing and getting better as the season goes.”

He added playing in the OAA Red as well as tough programs like Flint Powers, Cranbrook and Detroit Country Day has helped.

“OAA Red is a tough division and that’s why we play it. Every team is good,” Bryer said. “There are no easy games and we will continue to play in that division. It’s good for our young kids to develop and learn how to play at that level. You are playing against good teams all year even our out of conference games we play Flint Powers, Cranbrook and Country Day. Those are top teams every year so we are prepared. We have played against top teams before. I think from that standpoint we are prepared. It’s going to be a choice if everyone gives their best on the same night.”

The Wolves finished the season with a 2-1 loss against Utica Ford Unified on Saturday in the OAA/MAC Showcase.

Owen Croston scored the lone goals with assists from Blake Botterill and Ron Wade. Hunter Smith had 16 saves.

They lost to South Lyon Unified, 5-2, on Feb. 15. Evan Adams and Devon Collis scored one goal each. Wade had two assists. Cristian Walk and Tyler Pauly had one assist each. Parker Pace had 12 saves while the Wolves made 30 shots on the net.

“Both games we played well,” said Bryer. “We played a very good team game both games. For the first time in a while we struggled offensively. Our defensive game was good and we had good goaltending. It was like we figured that side of it out and our offense struggled. Both games I thought we played well. We just didn’t end up scoring on our opportunities.”

He added the week prior against Bloomfield Hills and Rochester United it was the opposite.

“Offense played really well. We scored ten goals in two games against Bloomfield Hills and Rochester. Then, it was our defense that struggled,” he said. “We need to get everyone going on the same night.”

They finished Senior Night against Bloomfield Hills with a 5-5 tie, Feb. 10.

Sabre Koleber opened the night scoring the first goal five minutes into the game. Gino Giannini and Dutch Snyder assisted on the goal.

Collis put the Wolves up 2-0 with 5:29 left in the first period with assists from Adams and Wade.

Twenty-eight seconds later, the Black Hawks scored their first goal from Damian Lanesky.

Bloomfield Hills scored two goals in the second period from Kyle Lucia.

During the third period, the Wolves scored three times with goals from Snyder, Collis and Eric Wade.

Giannini had two assists in the period. Koleber, Croston, Walk and Drew Stewart each had a goal.

Smith had six saves during the night while the Wolves made 59 shots on the net.

The Wolves lost to Rochester United, 7-5, on Feb. 11.

Botterill had two goals and one assists. Ron Wade had one goal and three assists. Collis and Croston each had one goal and one assist.

Stewart and Eric Wade each had two assists. Walk had one assist.

Smith had seven saves in the net and Pace had six saves. The Wolves made 55 shots on the net.

Clarkston plays Hartland in the MHSAA Division 2 Ice Hockey Regional 12 Semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 4:30 p.m. The regional finals is Friday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. The regional games are held at Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.