Clarkston kickers add five wins in busy week

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Junior Emma Bradley poised to take the penalty kick on Oxford’s net during the Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer game last Thursday.

She took the shot and scored, breaking the 1-1 tie and putting the Wolves into the lead with two goals with 28 minutes left in the first half.

“It changed the game,” said Damian Huffer, head coach for the Wolves.

The Wolves finished the night with a 4-1 win.

“It was a great win against a strong Oxford team,” said Huffer. “Tonight was really good. That’s a team that’s really tough. They are really outstanding. They have improved a heck of a lot. The new coach has done a fantastic job.”

Oxford took the lead, scoring the first goal for the night eight minutes into the game.

Senior Emerson Wood tied the game after putting a shot on the net into the corner with 30:59 left in the first half.

“We knew it was going to be a test,” Huffer said. “The first ten minutes they came out strong and they went one up. We showed good character to get back in it.”

The Wolves scored their third goal with 21:46 left in the first half from Wood with an assist from sophomore Claire Thomas.

“Emerson has been fantastically awesome all season,” said Huffer. “Then, for the last 15 minutes of the half they were the better team. They caused some problems and we didn’t move the ball well. When its 10 against 11 it’s a bit harder, but we made it significantly harder. The message at half time was make the extra man work. I think we managed that. They gave us some stuff to think about.”

Clarkston scored their fourth and final goal just over three minutes into the second half from junior McKinlee Brumm.

“The girls are getting stronger and stronger,” said Huffer. “They have been great all season. Their commitment has been fantastic. Now, the difference is, they are starting to convert their chances, and they are starting to win games. It’s the little things that don’t seem like much but did dictate the outcome of the game.”

The Wolves opened last week with a 6-1 win over Berkley during Senior Night. Goals were scored by Brumm, Wood, Bradley, freshman Emi Catinella, and junior Macie Moscovic.

“It sets us up nicely for our tournament in Petoskey this weekend,” Huffer said. “It is really a continuation of the team building we are doing, giving everyone a chance to get in.”

Clarkston won all three games they played in the Petoskey Invitational on Saturday. They defeated Marquette, 2-0; Petoskey, 4-0; and Freeland, 3-1.

“We are starting to click and fire on all cylinders which going into districts is a really good sign,” Huffer said. “Continue momentum and see what happens.”

The Wolves (9-7) opened the week against Lake Orion on Tuesday. They head to Seaholm on Wednesday and Davison on Friday.

“We are in a really good spot for the moment. We will see what happens,” Huffer said. “Lake Orion is always a battle because it’s a local rivalry. Then, we have a week off going into districts.”

JV plays at 5:30 p.m. against Seaholm and Davison, varsity follows.