Clarkston kickers knock down Martians, 4-1

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer team won their home opener against Goodrich last Friday, 4-1.

“Tonight was a good test,” said Damian Huffer, head coach. “Two-nil we were cruising. Then, we gifted them a soft goal. For 15 minutes we were back on our heels a little bit. We spoke at halftime just to get the ball down at the end, get control back and see the game out. We scored some good goals at the end – that was pleasing.”

Sophomore forward Emilia Cantinella scored her first of two goals of the night nine minutes into the game to put the Wolves on the board.

She struck again with 16:45 remaining in the first half, taking an opportunity to make a shot with the goalie out of the net.

Goodrich freshman Baylor Lauinger scored the Martians’ lone goal with 15 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Wolves opened the second half with a goal from senior captain Macie Moscovic off a free kick.

Clarkston scored again with 14:17 remaining in the game off a header by senior forward Avery Perkins after a corner kick from senior captain Emma Bradley.

“A really good header from Avery who has come back this year as a senior,” said Huffer. “She is a massive edition – really good, really composed. She can strike the ball as well.”

Clarkston opened the season with a 6-0 loss to Rochester Adams, April 2.

“We looked really rusty against Adams,” said Huffer. “We started off well the first 15-20 minutes and had a couple of chances to take the lead. Just a few lapses and a little bit of rustiness against a good opponent.”

He added they had a good bounce back against Birmingham Groves with a 1-0 win in the OAA White League game.The lone goal was scored by Perkins with an assist from freshman Natalie Mora-Gracia.

“Natalie and Alexa Knights have been really good,” said Huffer abd the two freshmen. “They have made a real impact on the team. They have the drive. They have made good additions to the team.”

He added it will be a good season to watch.

“It’s a good group again,” Huffer said. “They look out for each other. The team chemistry is good. The depth is good. There are some things to work on, but giving kids a chance to play. For the most part, we created chances and looked fairly solid.”

The Wolves (2-1) opened this week against Farmington in an OAA White League game on Tuesday.

“Hopefully another game to improve,” said Huffer. “We changed formation after the first game. We are back to what we played last year. I think everyone felt more comfortable with it. “

They head to Grand Blanc on Thursday and Rochester on Friday. Clarkston is back home on Monday, April 15.

“It starts to get hard,” said Huffer. “The schedule is pretty hard. In order to be the best, you have to play the best. I try to make it as difficult for when it comes to districts we are in a good position. No reason to be beating teams up and then play tough teams. It puts us in the best position to have a good run in playoffs. It should be a promising season.”

Start time this season for JV is at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows at 7 p.m.

