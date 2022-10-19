Clarkston prepared for postseason run

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves have had just over a week off from competition and they are ready to go for playoffs as they host the MHSAA Boys Soccer Division 1 District 6 games.

Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer Head Coach Ian Jones shared they have quite a few strengths going into the post-season.

“We have a lot of kids who can score goals,” he said, adding they also have both of their goalies back as senior Robert Wright is back. “ We will see.”

The Wolves finished the regular season with a 2-0 win over Stoney Creek, Oct. 3. Brad Ratliff scored the first goal for the night and one assist. Brayden Cooper scored the second goal. Brady Melcher had an assist.

They lost to Troy in the last game of the regular season on Oct. 5, 1-0.

“Troy was a good game just a little upsetting,” said Jones. “That’s what happens when two good teams go against each other. Usually it is a very fine margin which went against us this time. Hopefully not the next time.”

He added going against Troy before districts started is helpful.

“It is always good to play one of the best teams around so you know where you are at,” Jones said. “It was good. It was the first time all year I had a full team because of injuries. So it was nice to have goalie Robert back. One of our main players was actually sick against Troy. He played but he had really bad congestion. It would have been a different game if he was feeling well.”

He added, “hopefully it puts us in a good spot in the challenges of districts, regionals and hopefully further.”

Clarkston (13-4-2) received a bye for the first round. They played Davison on Monday in the district semifinal won with a 8-0 shutout

The Wolves move on to the district championship game against the Grand Blanc today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

The winner moves on to Regional 2 playoffs at East Lansing High School with the semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. The regional final is Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m