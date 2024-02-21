Clarkston qualifies for state event

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston Girls Varsity Ski team raced to first place to win their sixth consecutive regional title at Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort, Feb. 14.

The girls finished with a total of 42 points with 20 points from the Slalom race, and 22 points from the Giant Slalom race during the 2024 MHSAA Division 1 Girls Ski Region 2 competition.

Cameron Thomas won the Giant Slalom race finishing with a total time of 35.93 after two runs for the first place. Jenna Brown finished in fifth place with a total time of 3712; Lucy Roeser, sixth, 37.15; Julia Verbeke, tenth, 37.98; Chloe Cook, 26th, 41.91; and Lucy Savoie, 29th, 42.22.

Thomas led the Wolves in the Slalom race finishing in second place in the time of 50.47. Verbeke finished in third place, 51.03; Brown, seventh, 52.51; Roeser, eighth, 52.62; and Cook, 16th, 59.69.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Ski team finished in third place with a total of 129 points to qualify for the state finals, with 60 points from the Slalom race and 69 points from the Giant Slalom race.

Max Ashley led the boys in the Slalom race, finishing in eighth place in the time of 50.12. Finn Ashley finished in 12th place in the time of 50.80; Ryan Bushroe, 18th, 52.55; Jeremy Nord, 22nd, 54.70; Wyatt Janczarek, 24th, 55.34; and Ryan McKay, 57th, 81.63.

Bushroe led the Giant Slalom race, finishing in fifth place in the time of 36.40. Nord finished in 15th place in the time of 37.87; M. Ashley, 22nd, 38.25; F. Ashley, 27th, 38.61; McKay, 28th, 38.65; and Janczarek, 42nd, 40.68.

Anthony Trovato from Clarkston Everest Collegiate qualified for the state championship with a first place finish in the Giant Slalom with a combined time of 34.55; and second place in the Slalom race, 45.27.

The MHSAA Division 1 Ski State Final is at Boyne Highlands on Monday, Feb. 26. -WRP

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Ski team wins the regional title, Feb. 14. Photo: Provided by Sean Thomas