Clarkston racers rule Pine Knob in regional meet

Wolves are heading to Boyne Mountain for the MHSAA Division 1 Ski State Championship on Monday.

The Clarkston Varsity Girls Ski team finished as regional champions with 35 overall points in the MHSAA Division 1 Region 2 race, Feb 16.

They finished in first place in the Slalom race with 18 points. Courtney Bayley, finished in second place in combined time of 45.17; Sydney Thomas, third place, 46.25; Phoebe Savoie, fourth, 46.88; Cameron Brosky, ninth, 49.46; Lyndsey Nicosia, tenth, 49.89; and Trisha Verbeke, 13th, 50.99.

They also finished first in the Giant Slalom with 17 points. Savoie led the team finishing in second place in the combined time of 36.46. Thomas, third place, 36.96; Bayley, fourth, 37.24; Brosky, eighth, 37.85; Madeline Leithauser, tenth, 38.12; and Lyndsey Nicosia, 12th, 38.35.

The Clarkston Varsity Boys Ski team finished in second place with 98 overall points with 44 points in Slalom race and 57 in Giant Slalom.

They finished the Slalom race in second place overall. Luke Farella led the team finishing in seventh place in combined time of 43.89. Noah Ostheimer finished in ninth place in 44.24; Sawyer Haiss, 13th, 45.12; Everett Baetens, 15th, 45.24; Max Ashley, 34th, 48.58; and Jeremy Nord, 50th, 51.49.

They finished the Giant Slalom in second place. Ostheimer led the team finishing in fifth place in combined time of 36.00. Baetens finished in eighth place, 36.63; Haiss, 19th, 37.13; Evan Savoie, 22nd, 37.29; Farella, 30th, 37.54; andAshley, 41st, 38.52.