Clarkston SCAMP prepares for upcoming summer events

Students from Springfield Plains Elementary dressed as their favorite superheroes to promote the upcoming SCAMP Walk and Roll set for May 19. Photo provided.

Clarkston SCAMP is getting ready for two of its upcoming summer events; the Walk and Roll and Summer Shindig.

Walk and Roll

The annual Walk and Roll will take place on May 19, with registration starting at 11 a.m., at the Clarkston High School track.

This is a free event that benefits SCAMP CAMP.

Participants can enjoy walking or rolling (no bikes allowed) around the track to earn bracelets. The bracelets are then turned in and walkers/rollers are given one raffle ticket for every bracelet earned. Tickets can be used to win raffle prizes later in the event.

The first 500 people to visit our food tent will also receive a free lunch.

Other events will be held throughout like a dog contest for waggiest tail or best trick ($5 entry fee per dog).

You can register day of at the event or online at www.clarkstonscamp.org/walk-and-roll. T-shirts can also be preordered online.

Additionally, the coveted Golden Shoe will be awarded to the Clarkston elementary school that has the highest percentage of students in attendance. But make sure to check in with your school’s table when you arrive.

Summer Shindig

The Summer Shindig is set for 6 p.m. onJune 1 at the home of Emily Ford. The evening will begin with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, as well as live music and casino games then move on to the live auction at 7 p.m. Once the live auction is complete, dinner will be served, music and games will continue, as will the silent auction and dedication table which allows patrons to donate SCAMP camp wish list items. The night will close at 10 p.m.

The evening promises to be full of fun, good food, and amazing company, all while raising money for our SCAMPers.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.clarkstonscamp.org/summer-shindig. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Clarkston SCAMP is a place for hundreds of individuals and their families.

For five weeks, SCAMPers from all over southeast Michigan enjoy a summer of fun and learning that they may otherwise not be able to participate in. Meanwhile, their parents get a bit of respite, and the students who volunteer with SCAMPers get the experience of a lifetime.

Many of the individuals attending SCAMP are in need of financial assistance to attend.

Fundraisers are held throughout the year, and additional donations from individuals and private organizations help to supplement the cost.

No SCAMPer has ever been turned away for financial need.

For more information, please contact Amy Darnell, Executive Director, at 248-623-8089 or amdarnell@clarkston.k12.mi.us. — Megan Kelley