Clayta Beth Godziebiewski, 73

Clayta Beth Codziebiewski; born August 14, 1950 in LaFollette, TN to Dennis and Mary Fields. Long time resident of Clarkston, MI – formerly from the East side of Detroit. She passed away surrounded by her loved ones on March 1, 2024 at the age of 73.

The wife of Rick for 41 years; mother of Michelle Godziebiewski, Jennifer Godziebiewski and Crystal Ochoa. Grandma “Memo” of Tyler Greenan; sister of Jim Fields, Jayne (Jack) Sims, the late George “Buzz” Fields and Iris (Peter) Moscone. sister-in-law of Bev (the late Edward) Newcomb, Bob (Mary) Godziebiewski, the late John Godziebiewski, the late Ken (Sue) Godziebiewski, the late Jimmy Godziebiewski and the late Eddie (Pat) Gee. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews.

Clayta was a licensed beautician for many years and also retired after 19 years of service at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with family and she took a lot of pride in taking care of those she loved. She will be remembered as an amazing cook, who never allowed anyone to leave her home with an empty belly.

Visitation was held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, MI on March 7 and the funeral Service on March 8 at the funeral home.

Interment with a graveside service to follow in Clarkston, MI.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

