College achievements for July 17, 2024

William Raines, of Clarkston, was honored by Kettering University as a summa cum laude graduate during its 2024 Honors Banquet, June 14. Raines received a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science during Kettering’s 2024 commencement ceremony on June 15 at the historic Atwood Stadium.

Summa cum laude students earned a grade point average of 3.90 or higher. This achievement represents the highest academic distinction.

Thomas McCarty and Jacob Prisby, of Clarkston, were two of 418 at Kettering University awarded with their bachelor’s degrees during its 2024 commencement ceremony, June 15.

McCarty earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering and Prisby earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science

Bo Anderson and Grace Norman, of Clarkston, were named to the Carthage College Spring 2024 Dean’s List in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement. Dean’s List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in a given semester.

John Mueller and Michaela Mueller, of Clarkston, were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Michaela graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BFA in photographic and imaging arts. John is currently in the mechanical engineering program.

Emma Larkins, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s List at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, MD, for outstanding academic achievement for the spring 2024 semester.

Rayce Septer, a junior from Clarkston, was one of 370 students at Heidelberg University who have earned academic recognition on the spring semester Dean’s List. Students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university to be named to the Dean’s List.

Jordan Timmins-Puzio, of Clarkston and a graduate of Clarkston High School, majoring in music composition, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Baldwin Wallace University. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.

Timmins-Puzio was also honored at the 22nd Annual Dr. Obie Bender Multicultural Awards at Baldwin Wallace University during the spring 2024 semester and received the Excellence in Performing & Visual Arts Award. The awards honor and affirm the contributions of underrepresented members of the BW community as well as those who contribute to the overall spirit of inclusion.

Matthew Arenz, of Clarkston, has earned a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Arenz was among more than 5,700 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 266th Commencement exercises May 2 – 4, 2024.

Madison Tucker, of Clarkston, was welcomed into Chi Alpha Sigma National Honor Society on May 5 at the Western New England University chapter’s annual induction ceremony in Rivers Memorial Hall.

The Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society recognizes college students who are significant contributors to their team and display leadership while maintaining a 3.4 or higher grade point average through their junior and/or senior years. Additionally, candidates must have an endorsement from their head coach and be of good moral character.

Tucker, in Women’s Ice Hockey, is working towards a BSBA in Sport Management.

Natalie Luba, Malcolm Tate and Charlotte Wilson, of Clarkston, were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) at The University of Alabama during the spring semester.

Kylie Dasher, of Clarkston, received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Commerce & Business Administration from The University of Alabama during the spring commencement ceremonies.

Northern Michigan University announced the Dean’s List for the Winter 2024 semester. Gina Galligan and Sophia Torres, of Clarkston, qualified with a grade point average of 4.0. Kara Bowles, Ellie Chamberlain, Brendan Farmer, Griffin Grava, Ben Johnson, Aaron King, Luz Medina, Kendall O’Brien, Skylar Whittaker of Clarkston; and Landon Jackman and Jack Martin, of Davisburg, qualified with a grade point average of 3.50-3.99.

Lee University congratulates Hannah Hitchcock of Clarkston, on earning Dean’s List honors during the Spring 2024 semester.

Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.

Grace Peterson, of Clarkston, achieved Dean’s List Honor for the spring 2024 semester at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Anna Gaudreau, of Clarkston, was named to the Miami University spring 2024 President’s list. Carter Smith, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2024 spring semester.

Three Clarkston residents at the University of Wisconsin-Madison were recognized named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. They are: Andrea Luther, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List; Noah Martin, School of Education, Dean’s List; and Nicole Nickelson, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.

Gavin Donchez, of Clarkston, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2024 Honor Roll lists. Donchez, majoring in Banking and Finance, was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

Trent Schmeling and Isabella Stevenson, of Clarkston, were named to the Dean’s List at Harding University for the Spring 2024 semester. Schmeling is a Junior studying computer science and mathematics, and Stevenson is a senior studying film.

Laura Lemerond, from Clarkston High School, was one of 42 students honored with the 2024 MEA Scholarship from the Michigan Education Association

The scholarship honos exemplary public school students from across the state who will attend a Michigan public university this fall.Among the 357 applications submitted for scholarship awards this year, the MEA Scholarship Fund trustees chose 26 new awardees, who will each receive $1,800. In addition, 16 repeat winners already enrolled in college will receive $900 each.

To be eligible for the MEA Scholarship, applicants must be dependents of an MEA member or MEA-Retired member in good standing. The scholarship criteria include academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, and school and community service.

Sabrina Fitzgerald and Ezra Moore, of Clarkston, were recently recognized among the Class of 2024 at Albion College.

Fitzgerald graduated with a degree in political science and a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Public Policy and Service. Fitzgerald further received the honor of magna cum laude with Albion College Honors. Fitzgerald is the child of Marilu and Gregory Fitzgerald of Clarkston and is a graduate of Notre Dame Preparatory School.

Moore graduated with a degree in philosophy and a minor in economics. Moore further received the honor of cum laude. Moore is the child of Ryan and Kara Moore of Clarkston and is a graduate of Clarkston High School.

Courtney Farrugia, of Clarkston, completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the Spring 2024 semester. Farrugia earned a degree in Exercise Science at Trine.

Angelena Perry, of Clarkston, a Trine University student, was named to the Vice President’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. Perry is majoring in Business Administration.