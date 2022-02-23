Daddies, daughters dance the night away

The annual Everest Daddy Daughter Dance took place at the Clarkston campus back on Friday, February 11. Preschool through fifth-grade girls dressed up to enjoy some quality time with their fathers. The evening included dancing, cookie decorating, and fun for all. Academy Dean of Discipline Richard Cross started the evening leading the group in prayer, praying that dads will protect and guide their daughters to be the best versions of themselves, the individuals God created them to be. Photo provided