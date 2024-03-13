Dalton Dismuke, 82

Dalton Dismuke; born October 8, 1941 to Floyd and Lorene Dismuke in Taylor, Texas; of Waterford, Michigan; passed away on March 2, 2024 at the age of 82; father of Tonya Heverly and Donald (Jennifer) Dismuke; grandpa of Ashley, Dalton, Josh and Tyler; and brother of Jerry Dismuke.

Dalton worked as a carpenter and contractor his entire career where he developed many friendships over the years.

Dalton was proud that he built a house over 50 years ago to raise his family and lived in the same house until his passing.

He will be remembered equally for being a great father and grandfather, a loyal and good friend to many but also for sharing his opinion when warranted. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Graveside Services were March 9 at All Saints Cemetery in Waterford. Please leave a memory or condolence on Dalton’s online guest book at www.wintfuneralhome.com.