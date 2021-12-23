Daniel Holody, 69

Daniel Emil Holody, of Clarkston, passed away December 21, 2021, after his honorable decision to keep fighting, at the age of 69.

Beloved significant other of Alicia Zulkiewski, loving father of Deanna (Preston) Blake, Daniel (Whitney) Holody, and Michael (Christina) Holody, proud Bapa of Grayson, Leighton, Tatum, Evelyn, and Lillian, and Grandpa Dan of Viken and Tsoleen, dear brother of Camille (Jim) Tucci.

Dan will be fondly remembered for the sincere love and support he shared with his family, friends, and anyone he might meet. He enjoyed all sports, from playing himself and coaching as a young man, to coaching his children and watching them compete. He especially loved University of Michigan sports.

Dan was happiest on his boat, whether on Greens Lake or Moccasin Lake, floating in the water and soaking up the sun. Music was a passion of his which brought him great joy, especially while on the boat with a beer in his hand.

He was incredibly proud of his three beautiful children and all they had accomplished in their lives. He cherished his time with his grandkids and was grateful to experience life’s adventures with Alicia by his side.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Monday, December 27, from 4-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held the following day, Tuesday, December 28, at 12:30 p.m. where visitors may arrive to the funeral home any time after 12 noon. The funeral will be livestreamed and available on Dan’s online guestbook at wintfuneralhome.com for those that are unable to attend. For the safety of family and friends that can attend, visitors will be expected to wear masks and be courteous of social distancing. A memorial celebration of Dan’s life will be held in the spring in hopes of better conditions for gathering. Details will be posted on the online guestbook once they are confirmed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Michigan (U-M) Rogel Cancer Center, 1500 East Medical Center Drive, CCGC 6-303, Ann Arbor, MI 48109-0944 (leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/mimed/ccc).