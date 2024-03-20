David Lee Brown, 74

David Lee; of Clarkston; formerly of Jennie, Arkansas, born November 7, 1949, passed away March 13, 2024; age 74; husband of Melanie for 51 yrs.; father of Angelic (Eric) Tompkin, Adrienne Brown & Theron (Megan) Brown; “Papa Brown” of Deacon Bochenek, Zoey Brown-Larson and Xyla Brown-Larson; brother of Edna Armour, James Love & Idella Brown; preceded in death by 7 siblings; son in law of Breathal (late LM) Thomas II.

David left Arkansas in 1967 and moved to Pontiac, Michigan where he did landscaping and worked at Pontiac General Hospital until he was drafted into the Army in 1969, and fought in the Vietnam War until 1971. After proudly serving his country, he returned to Pontiac General Hospital where he met the love of his life, Melanie E. Thomas and were married August 4, 1972. In 1973, he began work at GM Milford Proving Grounds as a test driver. During his 32 years at Milford Proving Grounds he held the position of test driver, mechanic and retired as senior engineering technician. He traveled to 42 of the United States, as well as Canada and Australia.

During the 51 years of marriage the family lived in Pontiac and Clarkston. In 2002 David lost his vision and survived a heart attack. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, working on vehicles and traveling. He will be remembered for loving to talk to everyone about everything. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1008 in Waterford.

He will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and Papa Brown to his 3 grandchildren. He was a great uncle, brother and friend to so many.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, March 22nd from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Saturday, March 23rd at 12 Noon. Cemetery Service with Military Honors on Monday, March 25th at 11:00am promptly at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Please leave a memory or condolence at David’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com