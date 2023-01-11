Dellinger kicks off 2023 at MSU

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston High School senior Cole Dellinger is ready for his next chapter and left for East Lansing last Friday to begin his student-athlete career at Michigan State University.

Dellinger, a four-year starter for Clarkston Varsity Football on the offensive line, had many offers. Last July he made his choice and it was MSU. He shared there were many reasons why he chose to continue his football career as a Spartan.

“The coaches were a big part of it,” Dellinger said. “Coach (Mel) Tucker, he is a great recruiter and I know he is going to lead Michigan State to good seasons. Also, my line coach, Coach (Chris Kapilovic) Kap, I have known him since ninth grade so we have a really good relationship. I have seen what he has developed his players into – that was a big reason.”

Dellinger added the new facility is a bonus and he feels he is practicing in the best facility available.

Before he left for East Lansing, he shared some time with coaches and teammates at a small celebration in the classroom of his head coach, Justin Pintar on December 21.

“They made me,” Dellinger shared about the impact Clarkston made on him. “They helped me get faster, stronger. They pushed me to my limits to get me to where I am.”

He added they showed him what’s wrong and what’s right.

Dellinger began playing football with programs with Everest and Our Lady of the Lakes.

“They helped me with the basics,” Dellinger reflected. “They helped me find the position I wanted. They were really good with me. My brother also played so just watching him playing there and also playing with him in high school helped a lot.”

He added family was a big help. His older brothers, Matt and Garrett, played football for Clarkston and continued at Division 1 schools. Matt played for Kent State and Garrett is currently a offensive lineman at Louisiana State University. His older sister, Stephanie, played volleyball at Western Kentucky University and Oakland University.

“I have three siblings in Division 1 schools – two of them played football so they pretty much helped me the whole way, teaching me,” Dellinger said. “Garrett helped me a lot. He pretty much taught me everything I know technique wise. After each game he would call me up and tell me what I did wrong, right and coach me on that.”

He leaves Clarkston with fond memories especially finishing his senior year playing in the MHSAA Division 1 Semifinals.

“It was the best year I had,” Cole said. “The first time in semifinals which is pretty good. I thought I did pretty good. I didn’t let up a sack. I didn’t give up any pressure. As a whole team, I think we did really good. It’s the best we have been in five years. Our team is a big family. We are all super close. We knew each other.”

Cole shared a thank you to everyone in the community before he left.

“Thank you for supporting me. It has been a long process. You have been there for my siblings,” he said. “Clarkston has been amazing to us. I’ll always remember Clarkston. I will probably come back and see some games – hopefully. Thank you.”

Cole plans to study criminal justice, focusing on law right now with hopes to go to law school.