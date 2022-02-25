Donald Lytle, 83

Donald E. “Donnie” Lytle, of the City of the Village of Clarkston, passed away on February 23, 2022 at the age of 83.

Loving father of Jon (Jessica) Lytle. Proud grandpa of Jackson and Jayce Lytle. Longtime companion and best friend of Carol Campbell.

Donnie was a longtime resident of the City of the Village of Clarkston. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Olivet College in Illinois and a master’s degree from Michigan State University. Donnie was a teacher early in his career at Clarkston High School and more recently at Lahser High School in Bloomfield Hills for over 30 years.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed canoeing and traveling “Up North.”

Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.