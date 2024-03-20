Doreen Gray (Burtenshaw) was born Dec. 9, 1927 in Brantford, Canada. She passed away March 8, 2024 as a resident of Canterbury on the Lake in Waterford, Michigan. Doreen was preceded in death by her Daughter Tracy Kasperak. Doreen is survived by daughter Jorja Hetherington and sons Tom Gray (Sharron Catallo) and Tim Gray (Carol Steiner), five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Doreen is also survived by her brother Robert Burtenshaw (Marilyn) of Ocala, Florida. Doreen was a long time resident of Gaylord, Michigan She enjoyed music and dancing, animals, cooking, and spending time in her gardens. Doreen loved ice skating and was part of a senior group that did small performances up until she was in her 70’s. As were her wishes, Doreen chose to donate her body to the Department of Anatomy at Wayne State University