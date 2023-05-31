Dream come true for Clarkston grad

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Before Cameron Brosky graduated from Clarkston High School at Pine Knob Music Theatre on May 23, she spent the morning signing her letter of intent to cheer at the University of Michigan.

“It feels unreal,” Brosky said, the following day. “The past five days I don’t even feel like it’s real. I never thought this was going to happen.”

She shared she thought her chances of going to UofM were over when she was wait-listed.

“The chance of getting off the waitlist was so low,” she said. “I looked at my other options and decided I needed to accept the fact I was not going to UofM and I wasn’t going to cheer for my dream school. It was all bitter sweet. I had sort of had gotten over it but not really.”

Brosky went to school for her final day and Senior Walk on Friday, May 19. Then, she received the letter.

“My heart stopped,” she shared. “I almost threw up. I thought I was being pranked because it was so long since my waitlist offer. I didn’t even know they were letting people off the waitlist. It was just so surreal. I cried because I was so excited. I haven’t stopped crying.”

Brosky added it was her dream to go to the University of Michigan to continue her studies. It’s also her dream cheer team as well.

“It’s the best of both worlds in one university,” she said.

Brosky has been around cheerleading since she was born as her mom, Stephanie, coached at Troy Athens High School for 20 years.

“I basically grew up watching her and being at her practices, her competitions,” she said. “We didn’t have a middle school cheer team. I still wanted to cheer. My mom came out of retirement from Troy Athens and coached my middle school cheer team in seventh and eighth grade. We were undefeated which is cool. I do owe a lot of that to my mom because she stepped out of retirement to keep my dreams alive.”

When it came time for high school, instead of joining sideline and competitive cheer teams, she started playing volleyball and joined the Clarkston Girls ski team.

“Both of the sports were during the high school cheer seasons,” she said. “I ultimately chose those two sports over cheer. It was really hard to make that decision.”

Last summer Cameron began going to open gyms for fun and because she missed tumbling.

“I met people at the gym and I started stunting. It took off from there,” she said. “They told me you have potential to be really good. I was like ‘yeah, sure.’” I just kept tumbling and stunting. I started going to camps and clinics. I started getting my name out there, started talking to coaches. Then, I went on recruitment visits and started getting offers.”

She added it was unreal since she just started cheering again.

During her senior year, she worked to keep her grades up while balancing ski and cheer.

“I was originally deferred from UofM around January, and I knew if I got deferred I would have to send in my first semester grades,” she said. “I had been working my butt off all first semester to keep my grades up. My biggest challenge was Calculus – I eventually got an A. During winter season, I would go from ski practice then drive to Rochester to go to cheer. Then, study to keep my grades up. I didn’t want them to have any reason to not let me get it. It was a really busy three months.”

Cameron plans to do something in the sports industry.

“I know I want to go into some business with sports,” she said. “I really love sports and want to be around them.”

Her parents are Stephanie and Chris.