Everest challenging the competition

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Football team won their game against Comstock Park last Friday, 19-7.

Highlights from the night included Jack Lasceski opened the scoring on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Joey Thibodeau had a 47-yard touchdown pass from Giovanni Mastromatteo. He also had a 32-yard field goal, a 20-yard field goal and one PAT.

Mastromatteo went 9-for-11 in passing for 107 yards. Thibodeau caught four passes for 66 yards. Johnny Nedwick caught two passes for 20 yards and Jimmy Neme caught two passes for 16 yards.

The leading rushers where Lasceski for 56 yards on 18 carries, Mastromatteo 18 yards on five carries and Nedwick 18 yards on two carries.

Michael McGrath led defense with two tackles and one sack.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country team finished in fourth place in the Mid-Season Spectacular.

“The one really cool thing about this season is we get to compete against some larger school we never would have had the opportunity to compete against,” said Coach Mary Williams. “We saw Regina again for the second week in a row and gained on them.”

The Mountaineers had three finish as medalists: Caroline Cross, 12th place,21:33.3, and Avery Herrgott, 17th place, 21:59.1, in the varsity race; and Kathleen Thibodeau, seventh place in the JV race, 25:01.3.

The top five finishers in the varsity race also included Eve Herrgott, 22nd place, 22:13.8; Alyse Felix, 29th place, 22:39.2; and Theresa Waller, 30th place, 22:51.3.

Warren Regina finished in first place out of eight teams with 45 points. Marysville finished in second place with 53 points; Bloomfield Hills Marian, third, 56; Everest, fourth, 108; and St. Clair, fifth, 130.

The top five finishers in the JV race also included Skylar Laney, 13th place, 26:34; Jessie Burns, 15th place, 26:42.1; Danielle Brown, 16th place, 26:50.4′ and Celine Legg, 18th place, 27:18.5.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Soccer team shut out Bishop Foley and Auston Catholic last week.

They opened the week with a 8-0 win over Austin Catholic, Sept. 22. Anthony Felix led the team with two goals. Emiliano Ramirez, José De Nigris, Noah Arbogast, John Suran, Joey Thibodeau and Charlie Reichert scored one goal each.

They defeated Bishop Foley on Thursday, 3-0. Ramirex had two goals and Thibodeau had one goal. They lost to Lakeland on Saturday at home, 3-0.

The Clarkston Everest Varsity Volleyball hosted Greenhills School on Sept. 23 and lost 3-2. They won two of the three, 25-22 and 25-23. They lost 25-17, 26-24 and 15-8.

Daniella Mirjah had 19 kills and Addyson Bautel had six blocks.

They lost to Riverview Gabriel Richard on Sept. 22, 3-1. They won the third game, 25-23. They lost the rest of the games, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-10.

Mirjah had nine kills and nine digs. Sally McGrath had six kills and one block; and Michelle Villella had six kills. ~WARP