Fall finish on the courts

Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis finished the season last Thursday in the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 6 at home.

The Wolves finished with three points with wins from Owen Lamz in Singles Flight 4 as he defeated Lake Orion’s Mantra Kaushal, 6-2, 6-0; Jose De Nigris and Lane Robison defeated Oxford’s Michael Duong and Brayden Travis on Doubles Flight 2, 6-0, 6-0; and Griffin Grava and Evan Pliska defeated Lake Orion’s Danny Matthis and Nicholas Heal, 6-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Bloomfield Hills finished as regional champions with 23 points for first place. Rochester Adams finished in second place, 13 points; and Rochester, third, 12 points; West Bloomfield, fourth, four points; Clarkston, fifth, three points; Lake Orion, sixth; one point; and Waterford United and Oxford tied for seventh.

The Wolves finished in fourth place at the OAA White League Tournament, Sept. 29.

Blake Botterill, Singles Flight 1, went 2-1 and defeated Lake Orion’s Ben Lako, 6-4, 7-6 (6); and North Farmington’s Avi Meltser, 4-3.

Ethan Banyas, Singles Flight 3, went 1-1. He defeated Lake Orion’s Husted Peter, 6-4, 6-4. Lamz, Singles Flight 4, also went 1-1, defeating West Bloomfield’s Max Gorman, 6-1, 6-1.

Ryan Snudden and Evan Banyas, Doubles Flight 1, went 1-1 as they defeated Berkley’s E.J. Tyszka and Ossie Cierpial, 7-6(6), 6-2.

De Nigris and Robison, Doubles Flight 2, went 1-1, defeating North Farmington’s Ian Kraft and Rafi Weinstein, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Colin Whitecar and Brady Ebling, Doubles Flight 4, went 1-2, defeating North Farmington’s Alex Ashare and Vikraant Singh, , 7-6 (1), 6-7 (4), 6-2.Stoney Creek finished in first place with 46 points. Berkley and West Bloomfield tied for second place with 28 points each. Clarkston finished in fourth with 26 points. Lake Orion and North Farmington tied for fifth with 21 points each.

~Wendi Reardon Price