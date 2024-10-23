I-75 project end in sight

MDOT: Traffic shifts, lane closures, detours to conclude

By David Fleet

Groveland Twp. — A temporary end to a summer-long bridge and road work project along I-75 between M-15 to the Oakland/Genesee county line is expected in November.

Diane Cross, Michigan Department of Transportation, reported last week crews are currently working on the removal of the temporary construction set up with plans to shift northbound traffic back onto the true northbound side of I-75.

“During this shifting phase, there will be lane closures, although the majority of the route will have two lanes open in each direction,” she said.

According to the project manager, all ramps will be open over the winter and Dixie Highway should have reduced traffic volume as compared to during construction on I-75,

The traffic shift, along with lane and ramp closures were necessary to install traffic control devices, pavement markings and the realignment of barrier walls. The four-year long project includes resurfacing I-75, repairing 11 bridges, drainage improvements, culvert replacements, signs, and guardrail work.

“Once the traffic shift is completed with northbound back onto northbound, the construction will cease for the year and will return to having three lanes open in each direction by late November,” she said.