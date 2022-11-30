Fill a bus for Lighthouse of Oakland County North this Saturday, Sunday

The Clarkston Community Schools Transportation Department’s annual Stuff-A-Bus is this Saturday and Sunday at Neiman’s Family Market, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

CCS Transportation Department has been helping Lighthouse of Oakland County North for several years now and the bus drivers, aides, and their families enjoy volunteering for this worthy cause.

Lighthouse’s wish list includes non-perishable food items such as: boxed potatoes, pasta sauce, canned fruits, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, dry pasta, canned soups, canned chili/soup and more. Also paper products such as paper towel, tissues, toilet paper, etc., as well as laundry detergent, dish soap, gift sets, body wash, lotion and disposable razors. Gift cards to Neiman’s Family Market and Kroger are also welcomed.

Donations will be dropped off on Monday, December 5.

PHOTO: Clarkston Community Schools Transportation Department is ready for the annual Stuff-A-Bus event this weekend. Photo: Provided by Dave Page