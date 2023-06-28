First-place finish at district meets

The Clarkston Junior Equestrian Team competed in two district meets at Shiawassee County Fairgrounds, June 17 and 18.

As a Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association (MIHA) Division D team, rider Avery Evans competed against equestrians from Owosso, Perry, and Northville in District 11.

She competed in Showmanship, Western, Hunt Seat, Saddle Seat, and Gymkhana events earning points based placings. With a combined total of 184 points, Clarkston Junior Equestrian Team finished in first place.

“She had some great rides for her very first MIHA competition and can’t wait to see where they go together,” said Abigail Davis, head coach, and Mandy Mollette, assistant coach.

“As coaches we are so proud of her,” they added. “A lot of these classes she competed in for her first time and placed very well. As a ‘D’ team that means you compete against schools with 1-2 riders on their team to make the point system fair. She competed against two 2-man teams. With a total of 18 classes in the show on each day, she competed in 24 out of 36 classes. She always was willing to try in practice and had a great attitude.”

The junior equestrian team is for equestrians in fifth grade through eighth grade.