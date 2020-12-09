Gibbs becomes mat head coach

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Brian Gibbs is making the move to head coach of the Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team after being an assistant coach for the team.

“My hope is to continue building off what our staff has already started,” said Gibbs, going into his fourth year with the Wolves.

“We are in a great position to build the program into something special. Our staff brings a young, excited energy that really makes our kids want to compete.”

He added the wrestling programs as been growing on the youth level.

“But we want to create more of a buzz around the community about Clarkston Wrestling,” Gibbs shared. “Our goals as a program are always team first. We want to become a perennial power in the state of Michigan, and always compete for team state titles.”

He added he is excited about the 2020-2021 Winter season.

“One thing that is really exciting for us, this year, is the chance to make school history,” he explained. “We have the opportunity to become the first team in school history to make the team state finals three years in a row. We have a great group of freshman coming in that are extremely hard workers, and will up the level of competition in the room.”

Gibbs grew up in Temperance, Michigan where he attended and wrestled for Temperance-Bedford High School. He finished as a state finalist and All-American.

He accepted a scholarship to continue wrestling at Michigan State University.

“There, I represented MSU at the Big Ten tournament in my two years of competition,” Gibbs said. “After battling through a few injuries, I made the move to coaching.”

He was an assistant coach at Olivet College for two years before moving to the metro Detroit area and joining Clarkston.

“I thoroughly enjoy what I do, and love doing it for Clarkston,” Gibbs said. “My wife and I moved here almost three years ago, from the Lansing area, and plan on raising our children in this community.”

He added, “Clarkston is getting a wrestling coach that truly cares about success in all areas of life. Whether that be on the mat, in the classroom, or out in the local community.”

Gibbs shared thank you to the entire Clarkston community, especially the coaching staff, for welcoming him with open arms.

“The future is bright for the Wolves.”