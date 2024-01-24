Girls ski rules the snow

HARBOR SPRINGS — Clarkston High School Ski teams finished last week at the Pioneer Invitational at Nub’s Nob, hosted by East Grand Rapids on Friday.

The girls team won the meet finishing with a total of 54 points with 25 points from the Giant Slalom race and 29 from Slalom.

Cameron Thomas led the Wolves in the Giant Slalom race, finishing in third place in the time of 40.96. Julia Verbeke finished in sixth place in the time of 42.095; Jenna Brown, seventh, 42.205; Lucy Roeser, ninth, 42.815; Chloe Cook, 20th, 46.486; and Hailey Derkacz, 23rd, 47.229.

Thomas also led in the Slalom race, finishing in fourth in the time of 55.3; Brown, seven, 58.44; Verbeke, eighth, 60.01; Roeser, tenth, 61.18; Cook, 16th, 67.05; and Derkacz, 21st, 76.16.

The boys team finished in third place with a total of 101 points with 52 points from the Giant Slalom race and 49 from the Slalom.

Ryan Bushroe led the team in the Giant Slalom race, finishing in sixth place in the time of 41.212. Jeremy Nord finished in 14th place in the time of 43.069; Max Ashley, 15th, 43.331; Ryan McKay, 17th, 43.565; and Wyatt Janczarek, 18th, 43.619.

Bushroe led in the Slalom race finishing in fifth place in the time of 54.997; Ashley, eighth, 57.44; Nord, 16th, 60.744; Janczarek, 20th, 62.853; and McKay, 21st, 63.039.

The Wolves raced last Wednesday, Jan. 17 at home, Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort.

Thomas led the girls team in the varsity slalom race, for second place, finishing two runs in the combined time of 49.14. Brown finished in fourth place, 51.75; Roeser, sixth, 53.02; Cook, 18th, 58.22; and Derkacz, 33rd, 71.74.

The girls finished with three wins over Rochester Adams, 17-19; Bloomfield Hills, 16-21; and Avondale/Troy United, 11 to no score.

Bushroe led the boys team in fifth place in the combined time of two runs of 46.29; Ashley, ninth, 48.46; Nord, 11th, 49.46; Evan Savoie, 18th, 51.84; McKay, 24th, 55.03; and Janczarek, 26th, 55.97.

The boys went 2-1. They beat Bloomfield Hills, 10-33; and ATU, 11-31. They lost to Rochester Adams, 16-20. -WRP