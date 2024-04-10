Girls varsity open season with quad meet

ANN ARBOR — Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis finished third at the MHSAA Division 1 State Championship last year and are swinging into the 2024 season ranked No.1 in the state.

“This team is extremely dedicated and has worked very hard to achieve this ranking,” said Mary Jo Colonna, head coach. “Now we work hard to defend it.”

The team competed in their first quad of the year at Ann Arbor Pioneer, ranked No. 2, with Novi, ranked No. 4, and Troy Athens were in attendance.

Colonna and Nikole Carlson, assistant coach, shared it was the strongest showing by Clarkston at the annual Pioneer quad in over a decade.

The singles players dominated with a first place sweep by junior Leah Geisz on the No. 1 court. Following with freshman Sydney Geisz on No. 2 court; freshman Kayla Lemke on No. 3 court; and returning state finalist junior Charlotte Partchenko on No. 4 court.

For doubles, juniors Kate Ketzler and Ginger Robinson finished second on No. 1 court, losing a close match in a third set tiebreaker to Ann Arbor Pioneer.

Ava Henkel and Kat Fisher, wrapped up first place with a straight sets win over Pioneer on court No. 2.

Freshman Harper Jones, (freshman) subbing at No. 3 doubles for Lauren Sielinski, took second place with sophomore Lana Sloan.

Abigail Finnerty and Lilly Stephenson also took second place, losing only to Pioneer in a third set tiebreaker, 13-11, on No. 4 court.

In exhibition, freshman Paityn Sweet and junior Evan Ryan went 1-1 on the day.

Colonna and Carlson shared Clarkston Tennis has become a force in this area. The program has grown to over over 50 players creating a varsity “B” team to make a third team to be with varsity and JV.

“Tennis is a sport people play for their entire lives,” both shared. “It’s great to be part of a program that can give kids that gift for a lifetime.”

The Wolves compete against Stoney Creek on Thursday, Detroit Country Day on Friday and Rochester Adams on April 18.

Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis opened the season with success at the Ann Arbor Pioneer quad on Saturday. Photo: Nikole Carlson