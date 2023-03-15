Grapplers compete for All-State spots at Ford Field

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Eight Wolves finished with All-State accolades during the MHSAA Division 1 Wrestling Individual Finals, March 3-4.

“We had an amazing tournament,” said Clarkston Varsity Wrestling Head Coach Brian Gibbs. “Everybody wrestled amazing throughout the two days. I am extremely proud of how they competed. Unfortunate for our two seniors not to place at their final run, but they had a great season. Hats off to them. They’ve worked very hard and it’s an accomplishment in itself to wrestle at Ford Field.”

Sophomore Archer Anderson finished in second place in the 113-pound weight class in the boys state finals. Freshman Nate Carter (126) finished in third place; senior Auggie Anderson (138), fourth place; sophomore Preston Lefevre (113), senior Brady Vogt (120) and junior Brock Trevino (175), fifth place.

Gibbs added he thought the 113-pound and 120-pound weight classes were the two deepest weights.

“Archer and Preston both had amazing tournaments,” said Gibbs. “Preston took fifth, losing to the same kid twice, but had wins over two senior placers. Archer had two wins on the front side of the bracket and ended up making the finals. He wasn’t favored in any of his matches in the state tournament and ended up going 3-1. It’s amazing for him.”

Archer won his three matches over Holt’s Ryan Mosher, 9-3; Macomb Dakota’s Orion Wilson, fall at 2:43; and Grandville’s Jaxon Sanchez, 19-10. He lost the championship round to Hartland’s Bohdan Abbey, 13-5, finishing the season with a 27-9 record.

Lefevre went 4-2 for the tournament with wins over De La Salle Collegiate’s Maxx Krug, 13-1; John Glenn’s Robert Dawson, technical fall, 15-0; Holt’s Mosher, 8-5; and Macomb Dakota’s Wilson, 3-1, putting him at a 35-8 record for the season.

“Brady had an awesome tournament,” said Gibbs. “He lost first round to a returning state finalist and ended coming back and taking fifth. It just shows some perseverance for him. He has been working super hard his whole career. It is an awesome thing to see for him. I am extremely proud of him.”

Vogt went 4-2 in the tournament with wins over Fordson’s Hussien Shajira, fall at 52 seconds; Detroit Catholic Central’s Michael Cannon, 8-1; Oxford’s Koen Eberhard, 4-3; and Reeths-Puffer’s Ian Cook, 6-2; finishing the season, 37-10.

Carter opened the tournament with a loss to Macomb Dakota’s Drew Astorga. He went on to win his next four matches with falls over Salem’s Gavin Holcombe in 44 seconds; Bedford’s Nathen Gerber, 2:49; Franklin’s Gino DiPonio, 1:16; and Brighton’s Easton Hardesty, 2:07. In the third place match, Carter competed against Astorga again and this time took the win, 3-1. He finished his freshman year 38-13.

“He had the most falls in the least amount of time in the whole tournament,” Gibbs said. “He was one of three wrestlers in the state tournament to lose first round and come back to take third. In the third-place match, he beat the kid he lost to the first round, a senior returning state placer.

“I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Auggie went 3-2 with wins over Grand Haven’s Xzavier Rodriguez, 7-3; Utica Eisenhower’s Sam Agnello, 7-04; and Franklin’s Tyler Garrett, fall at 2:18, finishing the season 38-4.

Trevino went 3-2 for the tournament winning his first two matches over Bryon Center’s Blake Ottow, 10-1; and Macomb Dakota’s Aiden Citeser, 10-8. He took fifth place with a void over Roosevelt’s Michael Stathakis, finishing the season 32-13.

Senior Cayden Strong went 1-2 for the tournament with a win over Bedford’s Caleb Jagielski, 6-0. He finished the season 37-11.

Senior Ethan Lefevre lost his first two matches, finishing the season with a 26-16 record.

Freshman Paisley DeNault finished in third place in the 130-pound weight class in the girls state finals, and freshman Molly Labate finished in fifth place.

DeNault went 4-1 for the tournament with wins over West Catholic’s Aniah Tan, technical fall, 15-0; Fowlerville’s Hannah Blyveis, 6-0; Bad Axe’s Jolie Brown, fall at 2:05; and DeWitt’s Elliana Hillard, 9-6. She finished her freshman year 24-2.

“She is the ideal wrestler you would like to coach,” Gibbs said. “She is very responsive, very respectful, extremely hardworking, extremely focused.”

Labate went 4-2 with wins over Eastern’s Olivia DeLaCruz, 6-2; Springport’s Saige Patterson, fall at 2:43; Harper Creek’s Alexandrea Stiltner, 10-4; and Montague’s Savannah Winkleblack in a tie breaker, 5-4.

Labate finished the season 20-11.

“Molly just started 2-3 months ago,” Gibbs said. “She’s a really good athlete, determined, competitive.”

He added he is excited for the program next year with six of their state placers returning as well as regional qualifiers freshman Tyler Le and junior Tony Cach.

“A lot of experience coming back,” Gibbs said. “It’s a great thing to grow on.

“I am excited for what our freshmen are going to do these next three years. Some great incoming freshmen coming in and looking forward to making a great run last year.”