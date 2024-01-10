Grapplers place in tournaments, prep for duals

The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team had three place during the Detroit Catholic Central Invitational on Saturday.
Nathaniel Carter finished in second place in the 138-pound weight class, going 2-1 for the day. He had falls over Hartland’s Michael Cappellano, 39 seconds; and Grandville’s Xavier Carpentier, 1:05.
Archer Anderson finished in fourth place in the 120-pound weight class, going 3-2 for the day. He won by technical fall over Fenton’s Jamal Horne, 15-0; by decision over DCC Blue’s Mack Moscovic, 9-2; and by decision over Dundee’s Mason Haines, 8-7.
Camden Neumann (285) finished in sixth place with a 3-0 win over Lapeer’s Jase Fuller. He lost the semifinal round and had medical forfeits for the next two rounds.
Gavin Culloty (106) went 2-2 win a 9-7 win over Lapeer’s Connor Haslett; and a fall over Fenton’s Aiden Velzy, 2:51.
Tyler Le (113) went 1-2, winning a tie breaker over Grandville’s Justin Hoezee.
Preston Lefevre (126) went 1-2 with a 10-2 major decision over DCC White’s Nico Pasienza.
Anthony Cach (190) went 1-2 with a 6-2 win over Warren Mott’s Ethan Drozdowski.
The Wolves finished 2023 taking sixth place in the Medina Invitational tournament in Ohio, Dec. 28-29. Clarkston had three wrestlers out of nine finish in the top four with Preston Lefevre finishing in second place; Carter in third; and Anderson in fourth.
Lefevre finished in second place and went 5-1 in the 126-pound weight class. He had falls over Nate Marzec, 27 seconds; Isaac Bulugaris, 4:44; and Anthony Mrosko, 2:56. He won be technical fall over Nate Hodge, 15-0; and won by decision over Wyatt Nemitz, 6-4.
Carter finished in third place and went 8-1 in the 138-pound weight class. Carter had seven wins by falls which were over Collin Calderon, 2:41; Isaak Wickham, 3:52; John Foye, 1:32; Santino Duniec, 2:54; Nick Piontkowski, 2:18; Tyson Spicer, 2:04; and Austin McKee, 41 seconds. Carter won by major decision over Piontkowski in a second match, 12-4.
Anderson finished in fourth place in the 120-pound weight class going 4-2 during the two days. He won by falls over Tyler Della Rocco, 1:28; Skye Jones, 2:38; and Kurt Mokros, 3:45. He won with a 8-3 decision over Bodee Miller.
Ayden Mutter (132) went 3-2 with falls over Josh Chung, 20 seconds; Justin Muzzy, 2:49; and Memphis Hughes, 4:10.
Culloty (106) went 2-2 with a fall over Christopher Foraker and a 7-0 decision over Kobe Huston. Neumann (285) went 2-2 with falls over Caleb Hennen, 2:34; and Kevin Ludwig, 2:04. Marco Marino (144) went 1-2 with a fall over Kane Sparks, 2:23. Matteo Marino (165) went 1-2 with a 6-1 win over Brayden Shuster.
Cach (190) went 1-2 with a fall over Hunter Brooks.
The Wolves are at home on Wednesday with Rochester Adams and Lake Orion, 5:30 p.m. They host the Clarkston Duals on Saturday, 10 a.m. — Wendi Price

