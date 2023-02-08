Grapplers take to post-season mat action

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston Varsity Wrestling starts off the post-season against Bloomfield Hills this Thursday at home.

“We wrestled them on our Senior Night so we already got a good look at them,” said Brian Gibbs, head coach. “Our kids are excited. There are some good dual matchups in the meet. We should be able to take care of business.”

The Wolves and Bloomfield Hills are the only two teams in the MHSAA Division 1 Team District 107 meet on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The team is also getting excited for the individual district meet on Saturday at Groves High School in Birmingham, 9 a.m.

Gibbs added Saturday will be a good indicator of how lineups look for the team regional if they should compete against Hartland.

“Anytime we get the chance to wrestle against one of their guys it will be an exciting opportunity for us getting to see them before we see them at team region,” he said. “Our team is very excited and we are ready to go. Also, just getting the chance to qualify for those who haven’t qualified yet or for those who haven’t wrestled in the post season. We are entering a few freshmen so it will be their first shot – and they are all excited.”

Schools competing are Berkley, Birmingham Seaholm, Bloomfield Hills, Clarkston, Farmington, Groves, Hartland, Milford, North Farmington, Walled Lake Northern, Waterford Mott, West Bloomfield and White Lake Lakeland.

“It should be a fun day,” he said. “I am excited for our guys. We have people on our team who have a good shot to wrestle in the individual regional.”

The girls will have one individual qualifier and it will be a individual regional on Sunday, Feb. 10.

“We have four girls regions this year,” Gibbs explained. “So the top four will qualify for the state meet. We have four girls now so all four of our girls will be entered into that and all have a good shot to wrestle in the state tournament.”

The Wolves finished the season going 1-1 in dual meets at South Lyon High School on Feb. 1.

They won their dual against South Lyon, 46-35.

“It was nice to see them and get some of those match ups,” Gibbs said, adding it was nice to be able to pull a win over the Oakland County Tournament winner. “I am happy with how it went.”

Cayden Strong opened the meet with a major decision win over Luke Weaver in the 157-pound weight class.

Clarkston won five matches with falls. Brock Trevino (175) had a fall over Jason Seiter; Camden Neumann (285) over Brett Groth; Archer Anderson (113) over Daniel Balestrieri; Brady Vogt (132) over Aidan Meyers; and Ethan Lefevre (150) over Duke McDonald.

Preston Lefevre (120) and Ayden Mutter (126) won their matches by voids.

The Wolves lost their dual meet against Detroit Catholic Central, 73-6. Anderson had the lone win with a fall over Nathan Walkowiak.

“It was a good opportunity for us to see them – the top team in the state right now,” Gibbs said.