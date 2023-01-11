Grapplers top Dragons, Cougars in OAA action

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Lake Orion — Clarkston Varsity Wrestling began their fight for the OAA Red League title with two wins over Stoney Creek and Lake Orion last Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The Wolves opened the night with a 54-18 win over Stoney Creek.

Brock Trevino was first up against the Cougars in the 190-pound weight class with a 16-1 technical fall over Brett Moroschan.

Stoney Creek tied their score with a pin in the 215-pound weight class and won the 285-pound round with a 1-0 win.

Mitch Murray (106) took his match with a void to pick the momentum back up for the Wolves. Archer Anderson (113) was next and had a pin on Benito Tinaj during the second round.

Also winning with pins, Nathaniel Carter (132) over David Kearney; Auggie Anderson (144) over Drew Bobo with 43 seconds left in the first period; and Cayden Strong (150) over Luke Wolf, with 37 seconds left in the first period.

Ayden Mutter (120) won his match over Nicholas Frazzitta, 17-10; and Chase Olson (157) won a close match against Liam Cesel, scoring in the last few seconds to win 13-10.

Brady Vogt (126) and Joel Carter (175) won their matches against the Cougars with voids.

Clarkston took on Lake Orion in the next dual to win it, 48-24.

The Wolves won nine of their matches.

Anthony Cach (215) opened the dual with the first win. Lake Orion followed with taking the next two weight classes with pins.

Vogt and Auggie Anderson won with pins. Vogt over Hunter Swatosh and Auggie Anderson over Aidan Anderson.

Three wrestlers won with technical falls with Preston Lefevre (120) over Nolan Rhodes, 15-0; Ethan Lefevre (150) over Raymond Lucero II, 18-3; and Strong (157) over Ryker Griffith, 16-0.

Tyler Le (113) had a 4-1 win over Chad Parker. Carter and Trevino won with voids.

The Wolves sent wrestlers to two tournaments over the weekend. Six wrestlers finished in the top eight at Detroit Catholic Central. Vogt (120) and Trevino (175) finished in fourth place. Auggie Anderson (144) and Strong (150) finished in fifth place. Archer Anderson (113) and Carter (126) finished in the top eight.

Preston Lefevre finished as champion at the New Lothrop Hall of Fame tournament with a 15-0 technical fall in the 113-pound weight class. Ethan Lefevre (150) finished in fifth place.

The Wolves head to Oxford High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to compete against Rochester and Rochester Adams, 5:30 p.m. The Wolves host the Clarkston Duals on Saturday, 10 a.m.