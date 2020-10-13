Gravestone cleaning day happening this Saturday

Many of the gravestones at Lakeview Cemetery have sat on the hill across from Deer Lake for almost 150 years.

Lichen, air pollution, dirt, salts, sap, and bird droppings have been left on the stones over the years. Preservation Clarkston and Independence Township will sponsor a gravestone cleaning day this Saturday, October 17, from 12-2 p.m.

Individuals who would like to learn to clean gravestones are welcome to meet at the main gate of the cemetery. Please, bring a bucket for water and a soft scrub brush. All cleaning agents will be provided, and water is available in the cemetery. You may also bring a chair and sit while you clean. You are outside, but masks are welcome and social distancing is available.

The first cleaning is in the main historic part of the cemetery. This cleaning will be the last of the season as the weather will be dipping down in temperature and stones should not be sitting in temps below 40 degrees.

Dave Carter of Carter Cemetery Preservation is working on some of the damaged gravestones on the same day.

For more information, contact Joette Kunse at 248-620-2984 or email her at jkhorses@comcast.net.