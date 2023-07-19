Green wraps CHS boys lacrosse season with new goals record

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

It was a memorable spring season for Zaidan Green.

Green, a recent Clarkston High School graduate, and his teammates finished the season in the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Lacrosse Semifinal. Green scored 66 goals during the season, setting a new school record for the most goals for one season.

“I could have never broken any record without the help of my teammates and coaches,” he shared. “It was a team effort.”

“He’s been an absolute machine,” said Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse Head Coach Brian Kaminskas. “Just shows up, gets the work done, and always has something nice to say. He’s always looking to have a conversation about how we can do something differently or how to do something better. You always hear him discussing what if we took it this way, what if we do it this way, or puts his head down and does fundamentals in drills. He’s a rock and a very difficult one to replace.”

The previous record for most goals in one season was held by Connor Ward, who scored 64 goals in both 2013 and 2014. Ward is now an assistant coach with the boys varsity lacrosse team.

“Connor is the coach who has spent the most time coaching me over the past 11 years,” Green said. “I think he was happy that the kid who broke it was a kid he coached. It would be really cool if one of the kids I am helping to coach eventually breaks my record, and the cycle continues.”

Ward graduated from CHS in 2014 and continued playing lacrosse in college. He coached for the Cash Cows, a Clarkston-based summer travel team, when he was home from college.

Green met Ward when he was a kid playing for Cash Cows.

“I played the same attack position that Connor was an expert at,” Green said. “I was very lucky to have him teach me what he knew. So many little things and details he passed on to me for 11 years helped me tremendously to become a better player.”

He added Ward and all of the coaches from elementary to varsity were important to get him to where he is today, but his teammates have also played a big part.

“We are like a family,” Green said. “We feed off each other, learn from each other’s mistakes, lose together and win together. We learn just as much about lacrosse from each other as we do from the coaches, maybe more, just in a different way.”

When it comes down to remembering the season, Green will remember the journey to the semifinal game and finishing in the Final Four.

“I’m just happy our team had a great run this season and we made it to the state D1 semifinal,” he said.

He finished his senior year named All-Region and All-State Second Team Attack.

Green coaches the 3/4 Grade Cash Cows summer travel team, the same as Ward did. Green is joined on the coaching staff by two of his friends and teammates, Gavin Pate and Danny Redmond.

“We are having a lot of fun doing the best we can to pass on what we know to the new players entering the system,” Green said.

“He is giving back and trying to get that spark going that he had at such a young age,” Kaminskas added.