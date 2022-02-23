Gridiron legend ‘KR’ calling it a career

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The sidelines won’t be the same as Kurt Richardson announced he is retiring after 35 years at the helm for Clarkston Varsity Football.

Richardson explained it was a combination of different things including stepping down with assistant coaches Steve Pearson, Phil Price and John King.

“We’ve all been together and decided when we went we were going together,” Richardson said. “We have been talking it over. This is a good time. I want to leave with a good taste in my mouth. I love Clarkston and I love Clarkston Football. I don’t want anything to change that. It’s just time.”

He added another reason the team should be really good in the 2022 season.

“I want whoever takes over to come in with a strong base,” Richardson explained.

He finishes with a 274-98 record and 16th winningest coach in MHSAA history.

But through the wins and the losses what he will remember most during his time coaching is the people.

“The best part of the whole thing for me is meeting so many outstanding kids,” Richardson shared. “So many outstanding families. It’s been the best part. It isn’t about the games. It’s isn’t about the wins, it isn’t about the losses. It’s about the people. Just great families who have supported us forever.”

He added it’s the families and community he has enjoyed most about coaching.

“It’s not often you get to come back and coach in your hometown. It’s very special,” Richardson said. “I think we have put out a pretty good program We have done it the right way with Clarkston kids.”

He shared a thank you to everybody through the years.

“To the players, thank you. Thank you for all the efforts and the great memories that will last forever,” Richardson shared. “The families and the community, the great support. There are times we go to away games and have more people than the home team. It’s been a great ride. I have enjoyed every minute of it. My high school coach told me learn from everybody and every situation and that’s what I have tried to do. If a parent or kid isn’t happy I am going to learn from that situation. Never stop learning has been my theme for the whole thing.”

Another key component for Richardson has been the coaching staff.

“That’s been the other great thing about coaching is the people I have coached with and again so many relationships,” he said. “I think people sometimes all they worry about is the score of the game and the record and everything. They forget about the relationships they built.”

Richardson was hired as a teacher in the district in 1977 and has coached for 45 years.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” he said. “Rob White was coaching at the time and had me do some scouting. Then, there was an opening. He asked me if I wanted to be an assistant coach. It’s something I jumped on right away. Then, things just kept happening and we are at where we are at now.”

Through his 35 years as head coach, he led the Wolves to three Division 1 State Championship wins in 2013, 2014 and 2017 in their four trips to Ford Field.

He was named Division 1 State Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2014. He was named 2013 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year. He was named Regional Coach of the Year in 1996, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Richardson was inducted into Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, April 19, 2008 at University of Michigan.

“I feel fortunate and blessed,” he said at the time.

Richardson is currently a physical education teacher at Clarkston High School. At the time of the interview, he was undecided to retire from teaching as well.

“I am going to finish the year. Then, wait and see for next year,” he shared.

He added he doesn’t have plans right now for retirement.

“I don’t know yet. That’s the scary part,” Richardson said. “Dan (Fife) would always tell me make sure you have a plan. We will see what happens, but I am still going to be around Clarkston Football. I guarantee that, to support the kids, to support the coaches, support the program. The passion for Clarkston Football is still there. It’s just the role is going to change.”

Joining Richardson in retirement are Price, defensive coordinator; Pearson, defensive ends/linebackers coach; and King, defensive line