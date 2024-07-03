Hall of fame inductee

Mitchell Lowney was inducted into the Catholic High School League Hall of Fame at their annual hall of fame banquet on June 10.

Lowney is a 2019 graduate of Clarkston Everest Collegiate. During his years at EC, Mitch helped lead the Mountaineers to two state championship golf titles and four consecutive regional titles, and three CHSL championship titles.

Along the way, he was the medalist at the state championship as well as numerous other tournaments earning either All Catholic and All State honors or both each year.

Despite his college career at Trine University being disrupted by COVID, Lowney continued to demonstrate his leadership on the course with titles and honors in the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

For his fifth year of eligibility, Lowney placed at Oakland University and was a finalist for the Horizon League Sportsmanship award.

Beginning this month, Lowney is the men’s golf head coach at Trine University.

Mitch Lowney is inducted into the Catholic High School League Hall of Fame. Photo: Provided by Mary Roselli/Everest Collegiate