Harvest baskets spread joy for the holidays

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Vehicles drove away from Clarkston Family Farm filled with Holiday Harvest Gift Baskets on Saturday afternoon.

Each of the 50 baskets was filled with fresh farm produce, baked goods, local artisan goods, bath and body products, books and art supplies as well as gift cards to local restaurants and more.

Each basket was dropped off to a family in need.

“I teared up many times when I handed the baskets to our recipients,” shared Jackie Popelier, who delivered baskets. “They smiled, cried and were so very grateful to receive something so special. After one of the baskets was delivered, the sweet woman called back to say thank you and share her gratitude. She was excited to pay it forward and share the Rudy’s Market gift card for pizza with her daughter and to use the basket to carry tools when she helps her neighbors with fixing things up. “

The idea for the baskets began when Clarkston Family Farm couldn’t do their Christmas at the Farm event due to COVID restrictions.

“How do we think creatively of ways we can still spread holiday cheer especially now through these difficult times trying to help out families and there are so many in need this time of year,” said Clarkston Family Farm Executive Director Chelsea O’Brien, adding the project began in November.

“We thought probably our little farm with other farmers we work with and some of our local vendors we could make some beautiful baskets for 15-20 families. The idea was can we help in a small way.”

But as O’Brien reached out to vendors and local businesses the number grew – they could help 50 families.

“Not a single local business said no to me,” O’Brien shared. “Everyone said what can we do, what do you need, I have these little things.”

Boy Scout Troop 199 built handcrafted the baskets. Brownie and Daisy Troop 76659 filled them.

“I had 12 vendors and ten businesses that donated. It’s amazing. Our local businesses stepped up,” O’Brien said. “This is our modern day stone soup. The Boy Scouts built the baskets. Ace Hardware added. Rudy’s Market added. Essence on Main added. Office Depot added. Pretty soon you have this amazing soup.”

O’Brien added they worked closely with area churches, non-profit organizations and food banks to see what families and seniors were in need of holiday cheer.

“Off the volunteer drivers went like Santa’s elves on a giving mission,” O’Brien said. “Our drivers included friends of the family farm volunteers, Teens for Christ groups and National Honors Society students from Clarkston Community Schools.”

The Clarkston Family Farm also created a Giving Tree with an ornament for each contribution.

“As we like to say at the Clarkston Family Farm, ‘many hands make light work’ and the hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars put into this project really paid off,” O’Brien said.

“I can’t compliment our local businesses and artisans enough for their incredibly generous contributions,” she added. “Ace Hardware of Clarkston gave so many beautiful products. Howard Hannah gave significant and much needed funds allowing us to sponsor even more families and purchase product from local farmers. Rudy’s Market contributed 50 free large pizzas. Monkey Business donated fresh scones. Essence on Main made hundreds of cookies and donated ornaments. Burgher Family farm donated fresh ground beef. Esthers’ Place gave tea towels and spice bread. Kairos Farm donated fresh bread and farm eggs. The list goes on with the overwhelming response from our friends and neighbors who so willingly gave to sponsor a family or two or three.”