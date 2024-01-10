Hockey continues winning streak

Facing-off with No. 6 ranked Livonia Stevenson, the Clarkston Varsity Hockey team was denying everything to their opponent in their 4-0 shutout, Jan. 3.

“This is a great way to start our second half (of the season),” said Nathan Bryer, head coach. “We had a good amount of offense from all of our four lines. Our team depth is gonna win us a lot of games. I think we know come playoffs we have to get used to playing in tight games.”

A back and forth first period was without scoring, but not without excitement. For most of the period, Clarkston put on a defensive clinic, allowing exactly zero shots on goalie Brady Damian, for his third shutout of the season. Damian turned away only two shots, in the first period.

With 2:17 remaining in the second period, Evan Adams put the Wolves on the board. Less than a minute later, Frank Stanek drilled a shot past Roarbacher, with an assits from Gavin Anderson, to take a two goal lead into the lockeroom.

Trey Damian opened the third period putting the Wolves up 3-0 just 49 seconds into the period. The Wolves continued hailing shots on the Spartans’ net and with 5:22 left, Johnny Walker scored the final point of the night

“We had some good penalty kills,” Adams shared after the game. “We locked it down with very good penalty killing.”

The Wolves headed to Muskegon, posting two wins in the Stan Konrad Showcase. They defeated Grand Rapids Christian on Friday, 3-1, with goals from R. Wade, Croston and Stanek.

Clarkston was down 2-0 against Reeths-Puffer on Saturday when Croston tied the score with two goals within a three minute span. The Wolves scored five times in the third period to win 7-4, with two goals from Anderson and one each from Eric Wade, R. Wade and Walker.

The Wolves (12-2, 5-0 OAA Red) play Detroit Country Day at the Southfield Sports Arena on Friday at 7 p.m., Detroit Catholic Central at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on Saturday, 7:30 p.m., and Romeo Monday at Mount Clemens Ice Arena, 7:20 p.m.

— Jack Leech/Wendi Price