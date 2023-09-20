Holding onto first in state

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

LAKE ORION — Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer continued their winning streak on the road last week.

They finished the week with a 2-1 win over Lake Orion last Thursday.

“It was nice to win a game over the next town over,” said Ian Jones, head coach. “We didn’t play brilliant, but did enough to win the game.”

The two goals came from seniors Sebi Roy and Brendan Gerard.

“Sebi changed the game the second half,” Jones added. “He held the ball well and scored the second goal. Brendan had the first goal. Then, the back Brady Melcher and Lucas Karsten did really well making sure they couldn’t get behind us. Those four stood out the most for me.”

The Wolves opened last week with a 5-1 win over Rochester, Sept. 12. Roy led with three goals and Gerard scored two, all were in the first half.

“We were up 5-1 at half time and that’s how it stayed,” Jones said. “Everyone got to play a lot of minutes – from that aspect that is good.”

He added in both games last week the Wolves held onto possession of the play.

Clarkston (7-0-1 and still ranked first in the state) competes in two OAA Red League games this week. They opened against Birmingham Seaholm on Tuesday and head to Oxford, ranked fourth in the state, on Thursday. JVA plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows. ­

“It should be a challenge,” Jones said about Oxford. “They have a decent record. Next week could be a little bit tougher. The following week is tough as well.”

The Wolves host Royal Oak on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and Troy Athens on Thursday, Sept. 28. JVA plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.