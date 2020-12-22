Honcho tent getting mixed reviews

As the Honcho tent – and individual tents inside – continues to stir up conversation around town, we asked readers to comment on The Clarkston News’ Facebook page their thoughts on the situation.

“These are unprecedented times. It calls for unprecedented creativity, kindness, awareness of other’s needs, support for local business, and to operate in an ever-changing future. For every meal purchased, it takes several people to fill the order. I applaud the owner for being creative. May it snowball and help surrounding businesses. I am a small business that does florals and Christmas decor. It is very challenging, but I will survive and thrive.” – Kristen Combs

“The tent is an eyesore and destroys the historic ambiance of the city. Not to mention, it is erected on public property to benefit one private business.” – Chuck Inabnit

“How is this tent social distancing? Breathing in a warm tent without masks doesn’t sound healthy to me.” – Stacy Tippen

“It is obstructing and unaesthetic, for starters. Not to mention the fact that it promotes social gathering and indoor activities which are the opposite of what we should be doing. Those who want to continue pretending the pandemic is a hoax need to stop being selfish and spiteful.” – Anthony Quintana

“I am amazed at all the negativity. These are unprecedented times and if a restaurant needs to erect a temporary rather unsightly structure to provide additional space between seated customers, why does it bother you so much? There are so many bigger things to worry about.” – Dana Beach

“Here is an example of an entrepreneur who will do whatever possible to give the employees a fighting chance, whatever the cost. Proud of the city and the owner for their efforts.” – Liz Schaefer Schoebel