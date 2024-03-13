I-75 lane closures to begin from M-15 to Oakland-Genesee county line

Bridge and road work along I-75 in northern Oakland County started back up last week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $160 million to resurface and repair I-75 from M-15 to the Oakland/Genesee county line.

This year, northbound I-75 will be milled and resurfaced from M-15 to the county line, with two lanes of northbound and southbound traffic sharing the southbound side of the freeway. To prepare for this traffic shift, there will be lane and ramp closures to install traffic control devices, pavement markings and the realignment of barrier walls.

“We use ‘spring’ because it does depend on the weather, so if we get consistent warmer temperatures then we can start earlier in March,” said Diane Cross, Michigan Department of Transportation.

From March 1-4, southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane from Baldwin Road to M-15 along with intermittent ramp closures for pavement markings.

“And we do advise drivers to plan ahead, because construction can cause a big impact and we realize that and ask drivers to be patient. It’ll be worth it in the end.”

Bridge repairs will be performed throughout the project limits along northbound I-75. Work is expected to be completed for the year in late fall.

This project includes resurfacing I-75, repairing 11 bridges, drainage improvements, culvert replacements, signs, and guardrail. Various work will be performed in different locations with different schedules throughout the 15 miles over four years.

Tentative schedule is as follows:

Beginning Feb. 29 until late Fall:

Southbound I-75 will be reduced to two lanes from Baldwin Road (Genesse County) to M-15.

Beginning March 1 through March 4:

Southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane for weekend work from Baldwin Road (Genesse County) to M-15, along with intermittent ramp closures for pavement markings.

This work is weather dependent, and if necessary, will be rescheduled to the following weekend/s.

Beginning mid-March (depending on weather) through late fall: